New Standalone Expansion for ‘SpellForce 3 – Fallen God’ Introduces the Trolls

Your dwindling, nomadic tribe of trolls has just one goal: survival. Plagued by vicious poachers who are after your precious tusks and weakened by disease their hope is almost lost.

When the gods have abandoned you, there is only one hope for salvation: Find a new god! This is the conclusion Akrog, chieftain of the Moonkin trolls, comes to. He leads his clan through the continent of Urgath, struggling to survive. The player’s mission is to guide the new playable faction, the trolls, through an all-new 15-hour long singleplayer campaign. SpellForce 3 – Fallen God is a standalone expansion and can be played without having played any SpellForce game before (but we would encourage everyone to do so!)

New features for the single-player campaign include

• Salvaging of weapons to craft superior equipment for your tribe and your heroes

• The new character-shaping mechanic, adding true replayability value (see below)

• Multiple endings for the campaign, based on your decisions

• Character shaping throughout the single-player campaign:

The choices you make in the campaign affect your companion’s skills and abilities. Plus they can contribute to the story through their own decisions, based on how you previously shaped their character.

• New playable faction: The Trolls. With their nomadic behavior, Trolls have a different playstyle than all other factions in SpellForce 3

• A new continent to explore: Urgath is full of mysteries and adventures for you and your heroes to discover.

• All-new soundtrack to underline the beauty and mystery of the new continent

• Full Steam Workshop integration and advanced modding tools

Multi-player Feature

• Introducing Ranked Play: Compete with other SpellForce players in a 1:1 ELO-based ranked system, and become the champion of SpellForce

• Six different playable RTS factions: Humans, Elves, Orcs, Dwarves, Dark Elves and Trolls – each with their unique troops and heroes

• Create your own maps with the powerful modding tools and share them with the community





SpellForce 3: Fallen God is coming 2020 and will be available as a stand-alone expansion for SpellForce 3 on PC.