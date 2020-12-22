New Video Game Releases This Week: December 21st

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Video Games.

This week we have a short list. It looks like Santa raided the pantry, but there are a few great games left for those last minute gifts. Happy Holidays!

Override 2: Super Mech League – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC





The gigantic robot brawler is Mech-ing a super-charged comeback in Override 2: Super Mech League! Fight in Mech Leagues and soar to new heights, aiming to be the best mech pilot. Pick your playstyle across match types including 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all and several games such as Xenoswarm, King of the Hill and more.

About

Override 2: Super Mech League

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publisher: Modus Games

Genre: Fighting game

ESRB: T

Release Date: December 22nd

Purchase

Buy at: Playstation Store

Super Meat Boy Forever – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC





Super Meat Boy Forever takes place a few years after the events of Super Meat Boy. Meat Boy and Bandage Girl have been living a happy life free of Dr. Fetus for several years and they now have a wonderful little baby named Nugget. Nugget is joy personified and she is everything to Meat Boy and Bandage Girl.

Super Meat Boy Forever

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Publisher: Team Meat

Genre: Platform

ESRB: T

Release Date: December 23rd

Purchase

Buy at: Game Gator

Super Sports Blast – Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One





Take to the field and prepare to have a blast! Create your own character and grind your way up to be the champion in three of the world’s most popular sports.

About

Super Sports Blast

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One,

Publisher: JanduSoft

Genre: Sports

ESRB: E

Release Date: December 25th

Purchase

Buy at: Microsoft