New Video Game Releases This Week: December 21st

Each week, we put together a quick list of the most new and noteworthy titles available on Video Games.
This week we have a short list. It looks like Santa raided the pantry, but there are a few great games left for those last minute gifts. Happy Holidays!
Override 2: Super Mech League – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
The gigantic robot brawler is Mech-ing a super-charged comeback in Override 2: Super Mech League! Fight in Mech Leagues and soar to new heights, aiming to be the best mech pilot. Pick your playstyle across match types including 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all and several games such as Xenoswarm, King of the Hill and more.
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5
Publisher: Modus Games
Genre: Fighting game
ESRB: T
Release Date: December 22nd
Super Meat Boy Forever – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Super Meat Boy Forever takes place a few years after the events of Super Meat Boy. Meat Boy and Bandage Girl have been living a happy life free of Dr. Fetus for several years and they now have a wonderful little baby named Nugget. Nugget is joy personified and she is everything to Meat Boy and Bandage Girl.
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Publisher: Team Meat
Genre: Platform
ESRB: T
Release Date: December 23rd
Super Sports Blast – Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Take to the field and prepare to have a blast! Create your own character and grind your way up to be the champion in three of the world’s most popular sports.
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One,
Publisher: JanduSoft
Genre: Sports
ESRB: E
Release Date: December 25th
