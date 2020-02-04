    Nintendo Switch Posts ‘Moving Out’ Release Date Announcement –

    Staff
    Moving Out launches on 28th April 2020. Become a certified removals master in this ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op”!

    Recruit a unique cast of customisable characters, grab your friends and move out!

