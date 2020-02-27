NISA Reveals New Game Announcement at PAX East 2020!

Let’s heat up the cold Boston weekend with some game announcements! We’re excited to reveal our latest title to our 2020 lineup: Kemono Heroes. Plus we have TWO more announcements coming March 3 and March 5! Find more information about Kemono Heroes

When the Moon God turns the inhabitants of the forest to stone, four Animal Ninja Masters must fight their way to Mt. Fuji and break his spell in the retro platformer Kemono Heroes.

This game is available now at the Nintendo eShop and is playable at the PAX East booth #26035!