Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Olija – Launch

Olija – Launch

Loading...
    Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.

    Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.

    Features:

    • Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor’s legends and Asian fantasy.
    • Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.
    • Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.
    • Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.
    • Craft magic hats!

    Coming January 28th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

    Loading...

Like it? Share with your friends!

64
7 shares, 64 points

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in