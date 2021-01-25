Olija – Launch

-
Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.
- Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor’s legends and Asian fantasy.
- Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.
- Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.
- Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.
- Craft magic hats!
Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.
Features:
Coming January 28th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch