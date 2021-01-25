Olija – Launch

Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.

Features:

Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor’s legends and Asian fantasy.

Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.

Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.

Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.

Craft magic hats!

Coming January 28th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch