‘Outward’ 1st DLC Pack – Enchanting, Corruption and New Skills Await

Launched on March 26, 2019 by the pocket-sized and dynamic Canadian developers Nine Dots Studio, Outward‘s popularity grew substantially but that wasn’t the end of this adventure. It was just the start. Allow yourself to be immersed in Aurai once again and see what’s new.

Deep Silver and Nine Dots Studio are excited to announce the long awaited first DLC pack, The Soroboreans

You have battled your way through the landscape, dedicated yourself to your favorite faction and died countless times. Now it’s time to grab your backpack, pick up where you left off, and venture forth in this new hard-hitting DLC.

Filled to the brim with content and new features that will add a breath of fresh air to your game, The Soroboreans DLC will get you worried about a lot more than starving to death, dehydration, losing your backpack and… well, everything else. Check out below for a tease of some new features, and stay tuned for more info including new developer diaries with a lot more detail coming soon.

Enchantments

What’s better than your favorite weapon by your side? What about your favorite weapon with a whole new effect on it? Weapons and Trinkets will now be able to be changed with the new enchanting system.

Corruption

Hungry, thirsty and cold. A terrible situation to be in, but one you often find yourself in while playing. If that wasn’t enough for you now your character can get corrupted. The level of corruption affects you in different ways and if you can’t shake it you could meet an untimely end. The world just got a whole lot scarier.

New Skills and Status Effects

Introducing new skills and status effects for your character. These will help with the new situations you find yourself in with the corruption affects. These add a new element to the game and can completely change your gameplay. Time to start a new character? Do you have enough Travel Rations for this one?

Outward‘s 1st DLC pack, The Soroboreans is due to launch this Spring.