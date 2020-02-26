Laissez les bon temps rouler!
Grab your beads and join the bacchanalia in the Overwatch Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge event and earn unique rewards—including the epic Mardi Gras Ashe skin—by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch.
