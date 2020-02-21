Party Game ‘Brief Battles’ Now Out for Nintendo Switch

Use your underpants to fight your friends in this fast-paced, underwear-fueled party game.

The highly anticipated release of Brief Battles on Nintendo Switch follows a 2019 debut on PS4, Xbox One and PC that received a glowing critical reception, highlighting the high-polish and gratifying gameplay of Brief Battles as a staple couch party game.

Wage family-friendly underwearfare with powerful undergarments that bestow special abilities, from ranged sticky goo bombs with Toxic Tighty-Whiteys, to becoming an unstoppable cannonball with Buns of Steel. Claim victory against up to three of your best friends or foes in a butt load of local multiplayer modes including Classic Battle, Hold The Gold and Underpants Collector. There are ample opportunities to kick enemies’ butts throughout 50 hand-crafted arenas.

Master a mountain of solo and co-op challenges, or battle beasties with a friend to unlock crossover skins inspired by popular indie hits! Beautify bare bottoms with Yooka-Laylee Violet (Yooka-Laylee), CommanderVideo Chad (Bit.Trip.Runner), Machinarium Tubbins (Machinarium), Goo Kevin (World of Goo) and more.

The backside brawler runs at a smooth 60FPS on Switch, introducing camera tracking and UI improvements for playing as your favourite Underwearrior on the go. A free, major content update was planned for today, but Juicy Cupcake has announced that the update needs a tad more time in the oven and will be arriving soon after launch.

“Brief Battles is right at home on Switch.” said Andrew Freeth, co-founder, Juicy Cupcake. “It’s the ultimate platform for battling cheek-to-cheek on your couch with friends, smashing out solo content on the go, on the loo, or wherever you play your Switch.”

Brief Battles is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop