‘Persona 5 Royal’ is Back with New Characters

Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.

With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the metaverse and in your daily life.

Even for the most seasoned Phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.

Wear the mask. Reveal your truth.

Meet new student Kasumi and the gang in the latest Persona 5 Royal trailer..

The Phantom Thieves are back in Persona 5 Royal for the PS4 on March 31st with a Phantom Thieves Edition, Launch Edition, and special digital bundles, all available for pre-order today.

Digital pre-orders will come with an original Persona 5 Royal theme as a bonus and all the original Persona 5 DLC will be free for all Persona 5 Royal players.