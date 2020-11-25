Platformer “Unto The End” Is Coming Early December

Sponsor Loading...

Unto The End is a challenging combat adventure game in the style of a cinematic platformer. The story is simple: get home to your family. Master read-react combat in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to trade and use items. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it home?

Features

Read-React Combat: One of a kind combat system focused on skill and mastery, designed and built from the ground up specifically for 2D. Fight intelligently and strike tactically with your sword and range weapons in fierce one-on-one and group battles

Handcrafted Nuanced Encounters: The adventure unfolds through carefully crafted encounters, each featuring intelligent, worthy opponents, all with their own motivations and place in the world

Player-Skill Focused: A challenging single-player experience with minimal handholding. All the father’s abilities are available from the outset and mastery of those skills, as well as keen observation of your surroundings, are key to survival and success

Unforgiving Terrain: From cavernous underground ruins to harsh mountain peaks, overcome environmental challenges and deadly traps as you travel through a world of meticulously crafted landscapes

Release

Unto The End will launch December 9 on PC (Steam and GOG), Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One, where it will also be available as a day one Game Pass title.

About

Developer: 2 Ton Studios

Publisher: Big Sugar

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS

Designers: Stephen Danton, Sara Kitamura