“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” Season 10 Revealed Today

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) latest season features a new battleground named Haven, which is set in a unique environment that evolves players’ gameplay experiences. Survivors can drop into Season 10 when it releases for PC on December 16th and December 17th for consoles.

As a Season 10-exclusive map, Haven is PUBG’s most dense Battleground to date. For the first time in PUBG’s history, this 1×1 map will feature 32-players descending into an urban environment rife with verticality and combat possibilities. Draped in a dusk-time setting, the industrial island features several distinct areas, including: Carbon Steelworks, Coal Yards, Industrial Zone, Residential Zone, The Overpass, and The Docks. As Survivors battle each other across the streets and rooftops of Haven, they’ll need to keep an eye out for a new enemy faction known as “The Pillar” that roam the map.

Season 10 will also include several new mechanics that will require survivors to hide, seek, and survive.

Pillar Soldiers: A new enemy AI combatant known as “The Pillar” joins the Battlegrounds. These private military contractors are known to protect valuable and high-tier loot caches throughout the map. Those brave (or foolish) enough to try and take down the Pillar Guards and the more dangerous Pillar Commanders will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts with powerful gear.

Pillar Soldiers: A new enemy AI combatant known as "The Pillar" joins the Battlegrounds. These private military contractors are known to protect valuable and high-tier loot caches throughout the map. Those brave (or foolish) enough to try and take down the Pillar Guards and the more dangerous Pillar Commanders will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts with powerful gear.

Pillar Scout Helicopter: Survivors can run, but they can't hide. Similar to the Pillar Tactical Truck, the Pillar Scout is a new AI helicopter that roams the map looking to locate and identify survivors with its spotlight. Those unlucky enough to be caught by the light won't want to stick around long enough for the Scout to radio the Tactical Truck for back-up.

Emergency Parachute: With verticality in mind, Haven has added a variety of elevated environments, such a highway and tall buildings. With danger located at every corner, it’s more important than ever to plan your escape. With the emergency parachute item, survivors can strategically leap off the high ground and manually deploy the parachute to glide their way to freedom.

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough: Survivor Pass: Breakthrough has all the gear you need to take on the mean streets of Haven. Featuring cool new looks based on lore characters and the new enemy faction, you'll have plenty of great rewards to unlock as you fight your way through all 100 levels of the pass. Breakthrough lasts three months, so get started early and claim your new rewards!

Season 10 launches on December 16th for PC and December 17th for consoles. Survivors who want to preview Update 10.1 can do so today on the PC Test Server. For more information on Update 10.1, please view the full patch notes here.

