Pokémon Masters EX Adds Alolan Sync Pairs Elio & Popplio and Selene & Rowlet

Loading...

DeNA Co., Ltd., in partnership with The Pokémon Company, has announced that players will be able to add Alolan sync pairs Elio & Popplio and Selene & Rowlet to their teams in Pokémon Masters EX.

Elio & Popplio are a Water-type support sync pair that can put opponents to sleep with the move Sing, and then benefit from their passive skill, which restores HP when a status move is successful. This sync pair can also use Sparkling Aria, a powerful move that attacks all opponents, when Popplio is fully evolved into Primarina. Selene & Rowlet are a Grass-type strike sync pair that can deploy Spirit Shackle, which restrains the opponent. This move can be used in tandem with their passive skill, which has a chance of charging the move gauge when an attack is successful against a restrained opponent.

Selene & Rowlet can be obtained in the sync pair spotlight scout, available from now until May 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Elio & Popplio will be available in the sync pair spotlight scout from April 16 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until May 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

A story event featuring these Alolan Trainers called “Trials on the Isle” will also be available until May 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. In this event, Selene and Elio arrive on Pasio and take on the battling trials of Lana, Kiawe, and Mallow. Players that complete the story event will earn in-game rewards such as Support Move Candy Coins and up to eight 5★ Guaranteed Scout Tickets. A log-in bonus also coincides with the event, providing players that log-in each day with up to 1,000 Gems.

In addition to these updates, DeNA also announced that the following content updates are now available:

Chapter 28 of the Main Story added: In this chapter, the Pokémon Masters League (PML) venue is invaded by the villainous Team Break on the day of the semi-finals battle against Lear’s team. Players won’t want to miss seeing how Lear reacts and grows through this confrontation.

Legendary Event – The Dragon That Rules the Sky: Players will get another chance to add the sync pair of Zinnia & Rayquaza to their teams via this Legendary Event, available from now until May 17 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific. Players who earn enough in-game rewards during the event will have the powerful duo of Zinnia & Rayquaza join their teams.

Players can check the in-game menus for more information. Note that in-game event dates are subject to change without notice.