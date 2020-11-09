Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Pre-order ‘Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’ Now

Video Games

Trending

Pre-order ‘Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’ Now

66views
85
9 shares, 85 points

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 launches for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 8th!

Two puzzle legends reunite in this mighty crossover, with a new Skill Battle mode, loads of single- and multiplayer modes, and an all-new story.

Limited Time Launch Edition

Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s brand-new Skill Battle mode with this pack of rare Item Cards as part of the game’s limited-time Launch Edition–including 3 special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series!

Post-Launch Content

December 8 is just the beginning of SEGA’s plans for m>Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. After launch, players can look forward to new game features, additional characters, and more! More information will be announced at a later date.

The Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition is available for digital pre-order now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; and for physical pre-order now on all console platforms for $39.99. We’ll have more to share regarding Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 digital pre-orders at a later date, as well as more details on the game’s Steam release, so stay tuned to the official Puyo Puyo accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for further information.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in