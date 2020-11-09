Pre-order ‘Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’ Now

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 launches for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 8th!

Two puzzle legends reunite in this mighty crossover, with a new Skill Battle mode, loads of single- and multiplayer modes, and an all-new story.

Limited Time Launch Edition

Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s brand-new Skill Battle mode with this pack of rare Item Cards as part of the game’s limited-time Launch Edition–including 3 special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series!

Post-Launch Content

December 8 is just the beginning of SEGA’s plans for m>Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. After launch, players can look forward to new game features, additional characters, and more! More information will be announced at a later date.

The Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition is available for digital pre-order now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; and for physical pre-order now on all console platforms for $39.99. We’ll have more to share regarding Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 digital pre-orders at a later date, as well as more details on the game’s Steam release, so stay tuned to the official Puyo Puyo accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for further information.