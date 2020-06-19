Pre-Orders Available for ‘Tower of Time’

Lead the ultimate party of heroes into the Tower of Time, a vertical battleground filled with lore, mystery, and combat. Combining the nuances of classic RPGs with challenging tactical combat, Tower of Time transforms each battle into a puzzle of magic and mettle. Slow or pause time to plan your every move: strategically place your warriors, control the battleground with precise spells, counter incoming waves with devastating maneuvers.

Key Features

7 distinct classes, a complex skill system, rich equipment and alignment systems, crafting, enchanting and more

Divide the battlefield with walls of stone, manipulate gravity, unleash torrents of flame, and more with myriad spells

150 different enemies and 50 bosses, each with unique skills and tactics

Hand-crafted levels, unique Combat Challenges, multiple modifiers and five difficulty levels

Gamepad friendly control scheme implemented for console players





Indie publisher Digerati is happy to announce that pre-orders for Tower of Time, the innovative action-RPG from developer Event Horizon, are now live for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Anyone pre-ordering will get a 20% launch discount. Tower of Time is scheduled to release next week as follows: June 23rd on PS4, June 25th on Nintendo Switch, and June 26th on Xbox One.

Tower of Time Pre-Orders:

Nintendo eShop

Xbox Store