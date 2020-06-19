Pre-Orders Available for ‘Tower of Time’

Lead the ultimate party of heroes into the Tower of Time, a vertical battleground filled with lore, mystery, and combat. Combining the nuances of classic RPGs with challenging tactical combat, Tower of Time transforms each battle into a puzzle of magic and mettle. Slow or pause time to plan your every move: strategically place your warriors, control the battleground with precise spells, counter incoming waves with devastating maneuvers.
Key Features
- 7 distinct classes, a complex skill system, rich equipment and alignment systems, crafting, enchanting and more
- Divide the battlefield with walls of stone, manipulate gravity, unleash torrents of flame, and more with myriad spells
- 150 different enemies and 50 bosses, each with unique skills and tactics
- Hand-crafted levels, unique Combat Challenges, multiple modifiers and five difficulty levels
- Gamepad friendly control scheme implemented for console players
Indie publisher Digerati is happy to announce that pre-orders for Tower of Time, the innovative action-RPG from developer Event Horizon, are now live for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Anyone pre-ordering will get a 20% launch discount. Tower of Time is scheduled to release next week as follows: June 23rd on PS4, June 25th on Nintendo Switch, and June 26th on Xbox One.