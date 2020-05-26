Predator: Hunting Grounds – Dutch 2025 DLC Pack

Hunt the Predator as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer with this premium Fireteam skin. The Dutch 2025 skin features the legendary character, 38 years after his first encounter with the Predator, aged, battle-scarred and ready to hunt.

Players who equip the skin can trigger VO voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dutch is paired with early access* to the powerful QR5 “Hammerhead” assault rifle and Dutch’s deadly knife. Content comes complete with a selection of outfit and weapon skins to customize both Dutch and the QR5.

*Rifle, knife and customizations available to all from June 12.

*Internet connection and PlayStation®Plus membership (sold separately) required for online multiplayer.