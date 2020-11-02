Preorder ‘Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny’ Unrelenting Edition

The (SRPG) grind never ends with the Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Unrelenting Edition, available to preorder now at these participating retailers! This edition includes the following:

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for Nintendo Switch

“Defiance of Dissonance” Soundtrack Digital Download

“Behind the Seam” Mini Art Book

Winning Design of Reverse Coversheet Contest

What is Disgaea? What kind of place is the Netherworld? And why does everyone keep saying “dood”? Watch this video for a brief introduction to this HL-raising series, and prepare to enter the new age of SRPGs with Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny!







Coming Summer 2021 to Nintendo Switch!