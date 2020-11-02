Static Multimedia community

Preorder ‘Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny’ Unrelenting Edition

The (SRPG) grind never ends with the Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Unrelenting Edition, available to preorder now at these participating retailers! This edition includes the following:

  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for Nintendo Switch
  • “Defiance of Dissonance” Soundtrack Digital Download
  • “Behind the Seam” Mini Art Book
  • Winning Design of Reverse Coversheet Contest

What is Disgaea? What kind of place is the Netherworld? And why does everyone keep saying “dood”? Watch this video for a brief introduction to this HL-raising series, and prepare to enter the new age of SRPGs with Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny!




Coming Summer 2021 to Nintendo Switch!

