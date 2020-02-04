Psychological Horror ‘Someday You’ll Return’ is Coming!

Someday You’ll Return is a narrative-driven psychological horror game with intimate concepts of fatherhood, fears, lies and refusal to accept one’s past. You play Daniel, father of Stela, your runaway daughter. While trying to find her, you’re forced by events to return to a place that you swore never return to, the ancient Moravian forests.

While the story contains strong horror elements it’s not always the most obvious monsters that are the most frightening. While your survival skills and quick wits may advance your search, malevolent forces rise up against you keeping you and Stela apart. As your search leads deep into both the woods and your mind, it reveals secrets that should have stayed buried. Where are you, Stela?

Someday You’ll Return is launching April 14th for Windows PC. Xbox and PlayStation versions are scheduled for later this year.