Psyonix and Nascar Announce Nascar 2021 Fan Pack Available in Rocket League on May 6

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, in collaboration with NASCAR, announced that the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available in Rocket League beginning this Thursday, May 6, on all platforms!

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop and features three Cars (NASCAR Ford Mustang, NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro, NASCAR Toyota Camry), nine NASCAR team Decals and Player Banners, a NASCAR x RL Decal for each car, and Goodyear Racing Wheels. The nine NASCAR teams featured in the pack, along with which car their Decals will be available for, are:

Roush Fenway Racing #6 (NASCAR Ford Mustang Decal)

Stewart-Haas Racing #10 (NASCAR Ford Mustang Decal)

Team Penske #22 (NASCAR Ford Mustang Decal)

Chip Ganassi Racing #1 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Childress Racing #3 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Hendrick Motorsports #9 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Petty Motorsports #43 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Joe Gibbs Racing #18 (NASCAR Toyota Camry Decal)

23XI Racing #23 (NASCAR Toyota Camry Decal)



The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available for 2000 Credits from May 6 until May 12. In addition, a NASCAR Trail will be available for free beginning May 6. The pack marks the start of a multi-year collaboration between Psyonix and NASCAR and will be available ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway taking place on May 9. The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will return throughout the year around future NASCAR events.

To learn more about the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack, please read the latest blog post HERE.