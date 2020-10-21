‘Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’ Introduces Skill Battle and Online Modes in New Trailer

SEGA of America today announced that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is now available for digital pre-order for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. SEGA also revealed details about em>Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s new Skill Battle mode and online features that will be available at launch.

In Skill Battle mode, players will create teams of three from selectable characters in either Puyo Puyo or Tetris gameplay settings and use their unique skills to create the ultimate lineup.

Show Off Your Skills!

Each character starts out with a single specialty and learns more powerful skills as you play with them. Selecting characters with complementary skills becomes a key strategy for winning a Skill Battle match. As you play, you’ll pop Puyos and clear Lines, sending Garbage Puyos and Blocks to the other player’s board. When the Garbage falls, your opponent loses HP. If their HP hits 0, you win!!







New Features for Skill Battle

Character Skills: Leverage powerful character skills to change the landscape of any Skill Battle match, from recovering HP to changing the color of Puyos to erasing Lines, and more.

Leverage powerful character skills to change the landscape of any Skill Battle match, from recovering HP to changing the color of Puyos to erasing Lines, and more. Level Up: Increase your character’s HP, MP, Attack, Defense, and Recovery by playing through the game’s Adventure mode.

Increase your character’s HP, MP, Attack, Defense, and Recovery by playing through the game’s Adventure mode. Item Cards: Power up your team with Item Cards to improve your character stats, with exclusive offerings tied to the game’s Launch Edition.

Test Your Might Online!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 offers fun for all types of players, including Leagues for experienced gamers and a Free Play mode for fun and casual gameplay.

Building onto Puzzle League from the previous game, three additional Leagues have been added: Tetris League, Puyo Puyo League, and Skill Battle League. These Leagues provide a competitive space where you can match your strategy and talents against other pros and see how you rank amongst the world’s best. Free Play, brought over from Puyo Puyo Tetris, lets you play at a more casual pace with any ruleset and without the pressure of rankings.

Online Features:

Puzzle Leagues: Looking for a challenge? Puzzle League offers you specialized platforms for high-level competition: Puzzle League (free choice of Puyo Puyo or Tetris), Tetris League, Puyo Puyo League and Skill Battle League.

Looking for a challenge? Puzzle League offers you specialized platforms for high-level competition: Puzzle League (free choice of Puyo Puyo or Tetris), Tetris League, Puyo Puyo League and Skill Battle League. Free Play: Fans of a more casual experience will enjoy Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s Free Play online modes. Play with up to four players across Versus, Skill Battle, Swap, Fusion, Party and Big Bang modes, with customizable match settings. Create a room and invite your friends to play!

Fans of a more casual experience will enjoy Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s Free Play online modes. Play with up to four players across Versus, Skill Battle, Swap, Fusion, Party and Big Bang modes, with customizable match settings. Create a room and invite your friends to play! Challenge Rank: You can share and compare scores with players around the world for various Challenge Modes, including Endless Fever, Endless Puyo, Tiny Puyo, Sprint, Marathon, and Ultra. Leaderboards will let you show off your own top score and you’ll be able to take stock of the competition.

Limited Time Launch Edition

Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s brand-new Skill Battle mode with this pack of rare Item Cards as part of the game’s limited-time Launch Edition–including 3 special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series!

Post-Launch Content

December 8 is just the beginning of SEGA’s plans for Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. After launch, players can look forward to more game features, additional characters, and more! More information will be announced at a later date.