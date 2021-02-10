“R-Type Final 2” Gameplay Features

Loading...

R-Type has returned! The legendary side-scroller is back and better than ever with beautifully rendered 3D graphics, exhilarating shoot-’em-up gameplay, and a multitude of stages, ships, and weapons that will allow you to conduct a symphony of destruction upon your foes.

Experience white-knuckle shooter action in R-Type Final 2! Customize your ship, upgrade your weapons, and unleash a devastating onslaught against hordes of enemies that evolve according to your performance!

Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on April 30th