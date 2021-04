The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.

Witness the evolution of the dream team as they’re joined by Rivet – a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives exclusively to PS5 consoles on June 11, 2021. Pre-Order Now.