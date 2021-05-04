Release Date Revealed for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 on Nintendo Switch

NIS America is excited to announce that Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 will be coming to Nintendo Switch™ on August 31, 2021 in North America, September 3, 2021 in Europe, and September 10, 2021 in Oceania!

This two-in-one package which features Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered and Soul Nomad & the World Eaters is complete with unique gameplay mechanics, memorable characters, up-scaled artwork, and all DLC from the original releases!

About the Game:

This is the first installment of a quintessential strategy RPG lover’s collection, which boasts 2 games in 1! With over 60 hours of gameplay between both games, and an exclusive physical Deluxe Edition that includes a CD soundtrack and art book (with music and art from both titles), returning fans can relive time-honored favorites, while new (and old) fans can discover hits they may have missed!

Key Features:

Endless Adventures Everywhere: Two thrilling Strategy RPG classics come together in one collection, giving new and old players alike an exciting and long-lasting gaming experience that they can take on the go.

The World Eaters Return: Carve a path to glory with the first release of Soul Nomad since its debut in 2007, and experience the in-depth gameplay and captivating story of the original on a modern platform.

Phantom Brave…Complete!: This comprehensive version of Phantom Brave brings all the island-exploring adventures, memorable characters, and tactical gameplay you loved from the original, plus all content from previous releases!