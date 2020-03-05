‘Relicta’ Will Challenge Your Wits On Four Platforms!

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game. Played through the eyes of a scientist, you’ll need to use your creativity to play with the laws of physics, utilizing magnetism, polarity and gravity to unravel the secrets of a research facility on the moon. Chandra Base will test your scientific skills, as they are the only thing that can keep your daughter alive …

Each corner tells a story, each new step is a challenge. Find your way around the enigmatic, terraformed craters and investigate different locations and ecosystems. Will you rush straight ahead and try to reach safety? Or will you take your time to gather clues and unravel the intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters lies a secret that might claim your daughter’s life – or change the fate of humanity forever. Are you ready to face the ultimate consequences of your research?

Santi Alex Mañas, Founder of independent game studio Mighty Polygon, says: “We are very happy that Relicta is one of the first Spanish games to release on Google Stadia. We hope to deliver unforgettable experiences and lots of fun to the players.”

The debut trailer below will give you a first glimpse of your journey to the enigmatic, derelict Chandra Base. You’ll need to hone your scientific skills to save a life and navigate 22nd century orbital politics on your own. But are you really the only entity traversing the lunar craters?

Relicta is coming digitally to Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC this year.