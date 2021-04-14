Rick and Morty Bundles Land in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tomorrow

Loading...

Today, Ubisoft and Adult Swim announced a partnership on two new exclusive Rick and Morty cosmetic bundles, Sledge Gromflomite and Smoke Pickle Rick, coming to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow.

The Sledge Gromflomite bundle includes all the items needed to survive breaches and defend galaxies with. This bundle includes the Gromflomite uniform and headgear, the Federation Defense attachment skin, weapon skin for Sledge’s M590A1, and the Seal Team Rick charm.





Suit up with the infamous gear that helped Rick survive the sewers and avoid therapy. The Smoke Pickle Rick Bundle includes the Pickle Rick Rat Suit and headgear, Portal Gun attachment skin, weapon skin, and Pickle Rick Charm.

Available from 15th April, each bundle costs 2160 R6 Credits. Rainbow Six Siege will continue introducing more exclusive bundles throughout Year 6.

More specific details can be found at ubisoftplus.com.