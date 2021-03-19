RoboSquare Update 1.10 Now Available

Loading...

Creators of platform battle royale game RoboSquare, Fizzostia have announced their latest and most important update.

Update 1.10 brings new challenges, better AI, new map models and network improvements. Not to mention daily and weekly challenges to earn even more scrap! Grab your friends in this huge update and see who is the ultimate bot!

RoboSquare is available now on Steam early access here

With all-new technology, the bots have come back, and they come back strong! Introducing a new map, conveyer sumo, you can complete daily and weekly challenges to earn even more scrap! With the new scrap system the process of transferring your old scrap from steam to the new database is now seamless.

Other Additions Include;

Completely revamped AI

Start of match animation

Daily and Weekly Challenges

New Sumo map; Conveyer Mayhem

New customization set; Graffiti

New building models

More localization of text