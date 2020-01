Get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival with Lucky Lanterns! Rocket League’s newest in-game event will have you starting 2020 in style with themed items in the Event Store, and some extra special items in the Item Shop.

Plus, be sure to check out the brand new Forbidden Temple Arena! Lucky Lanterns begins January 20 at 10 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC) and ends February 10 at 10 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC).