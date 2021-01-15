Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV – Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Trailer

Loading...

The Diplomacy & Strategy Expansion Pack is loaded with new possibilities, including trade with great Eurasian empires including Rome and India, allowing for even broader strategies to unfold on a path to unify China.

It also introduces cities of foreign forces onto the map. Armies will now need to deal with intensified border clashes, upping the stakes in every skirmish.

A free additional scenario, “The Fall of Shu Han” will be available for two weeks after the game’s release on all platforms.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack will release on February 11th on PS4.