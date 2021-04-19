Rose Makes Fated Arrival in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Spotlighted during the “Street Fighter V Spring Update” digital program on April 6, fortune teller Rose joins the fight today as the newest addition to Season 5 of Street Fighter V.

Following the release of Dan Hibiki in February, Rose is the second character to enter the ring as part of the fifth and final season of Street Fighter V. Rose was first introduced in Street Fighter Alpha and has been a staple in the series ever since, appearing in games like Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3 and Street Fighter IV. In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the soul-powered maven has been updated with a few new tricks up her sleeve.

Loading...

With her latest iteration, Rose comes equipped with powerful moves that longtime Street Fighter fans are sure to recognize. Her “Soul Satellite” makes its return from Street Fighter IV as a V-Skill, allowing Rose to summon orbs and put pressure on her opponents. Her “Soul Illusion” from the Street Fighter Alpha series comes back as a V-Trigger which creates a mirrored Rose that performs the same attack shortly after she does, inflicting heavy damage.





Rose also wields a brand new set of moves such as her “Soul Fortune” V-Skill, allowing her to draw one of four tarot cards to buff herself or debuff her opponents. This new skill unlocks a new dimension of gameplay for Rose players, who can now decide when to play offensively or defend themselves depending on the tide of battle. “Soul Dimension” is Rose’s new V-Trigger move which she can use to teleport to one of three spots on the screen to offer expanded combo options.

Rose can be acquired with the Season 5 Character Pass or the Season 5 Premium Pass. She can also be purchased separately for cash or Fight Money. Additionally, Rose’s brand new stage, Marina of Fortune, based on her Street Fighter Alpha 2 stage, is available for purchase for cash or Fight Money.

In addition to spotlighting Rose, the “Street Fighter V Spring Update” also revealed new information and gameplay footage of Oro and Akira, two upcoming characters scheduled to release in Summer 2021. More information about these characters and the fifth unannounced Season 5 character will be shared at a later date.