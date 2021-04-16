Static Multimedia community

Savage Halloween Unveils Release Date Announcement Trailer for PS4

In Savage Halloween the world is taken over by monsters from the afterlife who were trapped in the Earth after a Halloween party, and now they have decided to make their new home here.

Every year the monsters are invited to the big 24hr Halloween rave, but this time no one came home, as an evil vampire used a spell to block the passage back to the afterlife because, according to him, the party could not stop.

Among the guests, James, a farmer who had his eternal rest interrupted, took his shotgun and decided to end the riot.

Join the resistance and send everyone home. No one can handle so much noise, goo and werewolf hair on clothes anymore.

