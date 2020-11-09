‘Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited’ is coming to Nintendo Switch & PC Next Spring

In Saviors of Sapphire Wings, the darkness that reigns over the land cannot be purged without first enlisting the help of fellow knights. Forging strong connections and fortifying these bonds will help unlock these knights’ true potential in the battle against the forces of evil. Set clever traps to outwit enemies and exploit their elemental weaknesses to come out on top.

The extra adventure in Stranger of Sword City Revisited further puts dungeon-exploration skills to the test with expanded character creation, new classes, and new auto-travel. More details to follow in a future update!







The Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch is available for preorder on the NISA Online Store.