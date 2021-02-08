“#SinucaAttack” Launch Trailer

Loading...

Cleverly crafted indie platform puzzler #SinucaAttack​ arrives on console, bringing its unique blend of pool ball physics and 2D platforming to new players worldwide. Choose your character, customize your cue stick and leap into a series of fast-paced room escape puzzles where pool balls are your greatest weapons.

With each room you enter, challenges get increasingly complex, introducing new stage gimmicks to manipulate and obstacles to overcome. Ricochet your shots off the floor, ceiling and walls to activate switches and open doors. Even use jet packs to reach new heights as stages go vertical! But watch out for pitfalls, and be careful not to trap yourself inside!

#SinucaAttack​ is available this week for PS4