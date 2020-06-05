Size DOES Matter: Check Out This Special ‘Desperados III’ Miniature Trailer

The people at THQ have been busy preparing for the release of Desperados III, the story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. Trailers are coming in fast and furious. Today, actions speak more than words: here is a trailer of real-life miniature action, staged in miniature landscapes, all 3d-printed and handcrafted, and shot on a single desk, which will morph into in-game gameplay.





And here is a special featurette from behind the scenes of the making of the Miniature Trailer:





Desperados III releases on June 16th