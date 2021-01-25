“Skul: The Hero Slayer” Is A Smash-Hit!

Loading...

Skul: The Hero Slayer, the indie rogue-lite being published by NEOWIZ and developed by SouthPAW Games, just released its 1.0 Version on Steam and it has already sold over 100k copies within the first 4 days. It has also remained firmly in the Top Ten of Global Sellers since launch and is showing no signs of slowing down. Over the weekend Skul also amassed over 40k concurrent viewers on Twitch, smashing its previous high.

The sheer amount and quality of the new content seem to be what’s spurring the hot start and early reviews from critics echo that point. In its review Screen Rant remarked that Skul is “a great experience and one that will captivate players through its mixture of charming play and engaging narrative.” While PC Invasion said that Skul is “a wonderfully entertaining rogue-lite with great visuals and strong gameplay.”

“The 1.0 Launch has gone better than we could’ve ever imagined and we’re extremely grateful for that,” said Sang Woo Park, CEO of SouthPAW Games. “However, on the other hand, we’ve also identified a lot of areas for improvement and are closely monitoring our community’s feedback while we work hard to get an update out.”

Skul is available now on Steam and will be 20% for the next ten days.