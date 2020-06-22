Static Multimedia community

‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2’ Arrives this Fall

CI Games is proud to announce Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will release Fall 2020. In the first Contracts, the CI team delivered a well-received experience built upon a new gameplay system that placed players in open-ended sandboxes designed to be a sniper’s paradise.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Features:

  • SNIPER FOR HIRE – Play as a paid assassin; a hit man for hire, and beware of rival snipers who won’t hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans.
  • OPEN ENDED MISSIONS – Open-ended contracts, bounties and challenges deliver strong replayability options to eliminate targets and collect cash to redeem for upgrades.
  • BRUTAL ENVIRONMENT – Battle the brutal wilderness of Siberia and fight to survive the intensity of snow-covered mountains, lush forests and secret bases hidden deep in the mountainside.
  • NEW SCOPE – Enhanced Scope Mode offers the most realistic experience of intense sniping with a wide range of targets and hundreds ways to kill.

Building on this success, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be set in modern-day with more game details being revealed in the coming months

