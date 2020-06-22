‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2’ Arrives this Fall

CI Games is proud to announce Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will release Fall 2020. In the first Contracts, the CI team delivered a well-received experience built upon a new gameplay system that placed players in open-ended sandboxes designed to be a sniper’s paradise.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Features:

SNIPER FOR HIRE – Play as a paid assassin; a hit man for hire, and beware of rival snipers who won’t hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans.

Open-ended contracts, bounties and challenges deliver strong replayability options to eliminate targets and collect cash to redeem for upgrades.

Battle the brutal wilderness of Siberia and fight to survive the intensity of snow-covered mountains, lush forests and secret bases hidden deep in the mountainside.

Enhanced Scope Mode offers the most realistic experience of intense sniping with a wide range of targets and hundreds ways to kill.

Building on this success, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be set in modern-day with more game details being revealed in the coming months