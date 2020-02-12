    Sony Releases Gameplay Reveal Trailer for Outriders on PS5, PS4

    Leave Humanity Behind.

    Releasing Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

    #OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.

    Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.

