SpeedRunners, cut-throat competitive platformer that pits 4 players against each other, has arrived to Nintendo Switch.

Run, jump, swing around, and use devious weapons and pick-ups to knock opponents off-screen.

Game Features

4 Player Competitive Platforming!

Keep up with the fastest player in-game, or fall offscreen and get eliminated!

Use weapons like missiles, mines and grappling hooks to screw over your friends, and make new enemies!

Local and online multiplayer!

Bots enabled – play on your own with several AI opponents. Or put them into matches with other people!

A tutorial teaches you how to play

Expertly designed maps

Unique game modifiers

A character named Unic!

An exciting single player campaign

To this day SpeedRunners is still one of our most played games on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.