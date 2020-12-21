Spellbreak Unveils Chapter 1: The Spellstorm Launch Trailer on Nintendo Switch

We have to stop it. But in order to do that…we need you.
Welcome to Chapter 1: The Spellstorm! Chapter 1 features:
- Unravel the Mystery of the Spellstorm – The full Chapter System begins with Chapter 1. Prove yourself in new story quests as you aid the Order of the Vowbreakers and harness unheard of power.
- Chapter Key & Bundles – Enhance your Chapter progression with reputation bonuses and earn 50 levels of rewards, gold, and exclusive cosmetics.
- Discover the New Deadmoss – Castle Bogmore and its surrounding region has been completely overhauled with vastly improved environments and new points of interest.
- Incredible New Cosmetics – Be the Breaker you’ve always wanted to be.—Spellbreak is a free multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battle mage. Master elemental magic to fit your playstyle and cast powerful spell combinations to dominate other players across the Hollow Lands. Available now with cross-play, cross-party, and cross-progression.