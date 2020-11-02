SpellForce Free: New SpellForce Versus Lets You Play Ranked Multiplayer Matches For Free

The SpellForce-Franchise gets to new additions on November 3rd. Not only will the second expansion, Fallen God, launch on that day, but also the all new SpellForce 3: Versus. SpellForce 3: Versus is a a Free-to-play version of SpellForce 3, allowing players to participate in the newly introduced ranked multiplayer as well as play in a skirmish against AI opponents.
In SpellForce 3: Versus, you will be able to play either Humans, Orcs and Elves – and your faction will be randomly chosen for you when you start the game for the first – once an Orc, always an Orc! While fighting against other users of SpellForce 3: Versus, you can also face players from the expansions Fallen God and Soul Harvest – there will be just one big SpellForce 3: Versus player base. SpellForce 3: Versus will have NO microtransactions, NO advertisement or any other common Free-to-play mechanic. You can play Versus absolutely free of charge, only if you want to have access to the singleplayer campaigns from SpellForce 3, SpellForce 3: Versus Harvest or SpellForce 3: Fallen God, you’ll have to buy them. Check out this handy overview, to see which version features what:
Additionally, there is a Multiplayer-Upgrade pack available, allowing you to choose from each of the six different SpellForce-factions: Humans, Orcs, Dwarves, Dark Elves, Trolls and Elves. This package is available for $ 14.99
About SpellForce 3: Fallen God
Your dwindling, nomadic tribe of trolls has just one goal: survival. Plagued by vicious poachers who are after your precious tusks, and weakened by disease, hope is almost lost – until an enigmatic Elven stranger offers you, the young chieftain Akrog, a path to salvation: you must resurrect a fallen god.
Features:
- The perfect blend of RTS and RPG: SpellForce 3: Fallen God combines RTS and RPG gameplay for an exciting blend of storytelling and epic real-time battles
- Standalone game and story: Fallen God is a standalone expansion to SpellForce 3. You don’t need to be familiar with the story of SpellForce 3 or SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest to jump right in
- Single-player campaign: Featuring the dark, enthralling story of the long-misunderstood Trolls and their battle for survival, with a playtime of around 15 hours
- Customize your heroes: Combine skill trees and abilities to create the perfect heroes for your strategy
- Explore a new continent: Discover Urgath and solve its mysteries using unique hero interactions with the world
- Craft powerful weapons: Salvage legendary weapons and armor from other races to give your Trolls the edge in battle
- Lead your army to victory: Hone your battle strategy in an improved sector-based RTS system
Character shaping throughout the single-player campaign:
- The choices you make in the campaign affect your companion’s skills and abilities. Plus they can contribute to the story through their own decisions, based on how you previously shaped their character.
- New playable faction: The Trolls. With their nomadic behavior, Trolls have a different playstyle than all other factions in SpellForce 3
- All-new soundtrack to underline the beauty and mystery of the new continent
- Introducing Ranked Play: Compete with other SpellForce players in a 1:1 ELO-based ranked system, and become the champion of SpellForce
- Create your own maps with the powerful modding tools and share them with the community