SpellForce Free: New SpellForce Versus Lets You Play Ranked Multiplayer Matches For Free

The SpellForce-Franchise gets to new additions on November 3rd. Not only will the second expansion, Fallen God, launch on that day, but also the all new SpellForce 3: Versus. SpellForce 3: Versus is a a Free-to-play version of SpellForce 3, allowing players to participate in the newly introduced ranked multiplayer as well as play in a skirmish against AI opponents.

In SpellForce 3: Versus, you will be able to play either Humans, Orcs and Elves – and your faction will be randomly chosen for you when you start the game for the first – once an Orc, always an Orc! While fighting against other users of SpellForce 3: Versus, you can also face players from the expansions Fallen God and Soul Harvest – there will be just one big SpellForce 3: Versus player base. SpellForce 3: Versus will have NO microtransactions, NO advertisement or any other common Free-to-play mechanic. You can play Versus absolutely free of charge, only if you want to have access to the singleplayer campaigns from SpellForce 3, SpellForce 3: Versus Harvest or SpellForce 3: Fallen God, you’ll have to buy them. Check out this handy overview, to see which version features what:

Additionally, there is a Multiplayer-Upgrade pack available, allowing you to choose from each of the six different SpellForce-factions: Humans, Orcs, Dwarves, Dark Elves, Trolls and Elves. This package is available for $ 14.99

About SpellForce 3: Fallen God

Your dwindling, nomadic tribe of trolls has just one goal: survival. Plagued by vicious poachers who are after your precious tusks, and weakened by disease, hope is almost lost – until an enigmatic Elven stranger offers you, the young chieftain Akrog, a path to salvation: you must resurrect a fallen god.

Features: