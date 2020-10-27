‘Star Wars Episode l: Racer’ Makes Long-Awaited Debut for Xbox Fans

Finally, Xbox One gamers have a reason to shout – “Now this is Podracing!”

Aspyr today announced Star Wars Episode l: Racer is now available for purchase on Xbox One for $14.99. Xbox fans can now take control of a Podracer in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Star Wars Episode l: Racer, the classic sci-fi racing game based on the Podracing sequence in the film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, is back with:

Twenty-five (25) playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell

Race tracks spanning eight unique worlds including Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare

Players can work with pit droids to upgrade Podracers for higher top speeds and acceleration

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master lap times

Play single player campaigns or multiplayer via split-screen

“We released Star Wars Episode l: Racer on Switch and PS4 earlier this year and were thrilled to see the positive response among those playing for the first time, as well as fans of the original, all of whom couldn’t get enough of this adrenaline-pumping favorite,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “Now, we’re finally bringing it to the Xbox fans so they can join the race, put the pedal to the metal, and experience a beloved classic Star Wars game.”







Star Wars Episode l: Racer is now available for purchase on Xbox One for $14.99 USD. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.