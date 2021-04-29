Star Wars Pinball VR Launches Today on Oculus, Steam VR & PlayStationVR

Zen Studios has announced that Star Wars Pinball virtual tables are now playable in VR for the very first time. Star Wars Pinball VR launches today on Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest, Steam VR, and PlayStation VR, delivering an exciting mix of new and classic remastered content from across the Star Wars galaxy, exclusive features and more.

Star Wars Pinball VR jumps out of hyperspace featuring eight amazing tables, including two never before released: The Mandalorian and Star Wars Classic Collectibles. The other six tables are remastered fan-favorites: Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and Masters of the Force.

Beyond the incredible realism added by VR, Star Wars Pinball VR enhances the core Star Wars Pinball experience with new features exclusive to this release:

The “Fan Cave”: The new home for both your pinball table and the customizable array of Star Wars digital lightsabers, blasters, helmets and more you’ll earn while playing. Place a virtual action figure on the pinball table and the room comes to life – not only with a new table to play, but with life-sized characters and vehicles joining you on either side.

Total Immersion Mode: Stand side-by-side with some of your favorite characters and experience everything at table level.

Full 360-Degree Mini-Games: Dive into iconic Star Wars set pieces like the speeder bike chase on Endor, the Bespin carbon-freezing chamber duel and others.

In addition, players will have access to classic Star Wars Pinball features like Career mode, Force powers, competitive gameplay, haptic controller feedback, your own personal cantina jukebox and more.

For more on Star Wars Pinball VR, visit StarWarsPinball.com.