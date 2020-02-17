Take the Dark Journey Through the Underworld in ‘West of Dead’ Limited-Time Open Beta

Love is for the living, but you are not alive, my friend! Welcome to Purgatory, the wild west inferno for the damned in West of Dead, the upcoming fast-paced, cover-based, twin-stick shooter. Check out the dark American gothic action of West of Dead with the game’s new limited-time open beta, live on Xbox One and Steam* through February 24th.

Purgatory, Wyoming, 1888.

A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos and witches. A shifting, chaotic world that takes its form from the memories, culture or beliefs of the souls who pass through. When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences.

Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced twin-stick shooter that’ll put your skills to test. Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds. The Wild West has never been this dark.

Twin-stick shooter with tactical cover usage

A dark and gritty Wild West

Procedural hunting grounds for action variety



Xbox Open Beta

Steam Beta Key

West of Dead will battle for your soul when it launches later this year on Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.