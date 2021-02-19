Tales From The Borderlands Rerelease Trailer for PS5 & PS4

Loading...

Tales from the Borderlands is a five-part episodic game set on the unforgiving world of Pandora between the events of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. This is a story full of Borderlands’ trademark humor, following two adventurers on their quest for greatness.

Play as Rhys, a Hyperion ‘suit’ with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you’ll encounter, in this choice-driven, narrative adventure set in the award-winning Borderlands universe.