Teaser Video Offers First Taste of WWE 2K22

Loading...

During the WrestleMania 37 broadcast, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed the very first teaser video for WWE® 2K22, featuring both live-action and stunning in-game footage of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.

In the teaser, Rey Mysterio, a high-flying lucha libre legend and one of the most exciting and decorated Superstars in WWE history, slips on his iconic mask, enters the ring, sets up his opponent, Cesaro, and connects with his electrifying 619 signature move.

The video concludes with a note confirming WWE 2K22 will be coming soon and the tagline “It Hits Different.”