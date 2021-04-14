Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Coming to Nintendo Switch

Loading...

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon today announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is bringing its classically inspired brawling action to Nintendo Switch. The news was part of Nintendo’s Indie World presentation and follows previous confirmation of the game coming to PC.

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Tribute Games Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert confirmed the heroes in a half shell are chasing the Foot Clan to Switch before sharing new gameplay. The Turtles unleash radical special moves and gnarly combos in the footage, bashing foes throughout areas reminiscent of classic TMNT games such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’s lively battles are backed by original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom among other releases. A sample of Lopes’ wickedly energetic melodies can be heard in today’s gameplay trailer.





Inspired by the Turtles’ iconic 1987 design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge brings New York City’s most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that’d look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge joins two retro gaming experts: Dotemu, the developer and publisher known for faithful ports as well as impeccable remakes and continuations of beloved gaming series including Streets of Rage 4, the smash hit nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, as well as the upcoming Windjammers 2 and highly lauded Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap; and Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-themed original IPs including Panzer Paladin, Flinthook and Mercenary Kings which embody the spirit of classic games in new experiences. Tribute Games also houses key talent behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game beat-em-up and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released for Game Boy Advance in 2007.