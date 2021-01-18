Teratopia Launches on PS4

Loading...

Join Tucho in his quest to rescue his friends and liberate the colorfully grotesque lands of Teratopia! Traverse 13 unique zones packed with enemies bent on overtaking your homeland. But fear not! The power of friendship arms you with fellow Teratopians and a diverse set of skills to face a family of red invaders.

Immerse yourself in an adventure full of action, and strategize on-the-go to better overcome your foes! Play as either Tucho the brawler, Benito the shooter, or Horacio the trickster, each with their own strengths and skills.

Teratopia launches this week for PS4.

Rated Mature: Blood, Violence, Use of Drugs, Sexual Themes, Language