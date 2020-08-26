The 3rd ‘Marvel’s Avengers War Table’ Premieres this September

Square Eniq announced that the next Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream will premiere on September 1 at 10:00am PDT. The presentation will include numerous world-exclusive reveals, such as an in-depth look at the first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative, and the unveiling of an additional post-launch playable hero.

Watch via the PlayAvengers.com channel.

The Marvel’s Avengers War Table offers an extensive look at new trailers and information about the upcoming Super Hero game. Previous WAR TABLES have included major reveals, like details on the game’s central villain, MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) and the unveiling of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, who will be one of the first post-launch heroes added to the game.

Watch the first Marvel’s Avengers War Table..

Watch the second Marvel’s Avengers War Table..

On September 1, the third Marvel’s Avengers War Table will give all the information players need to get started on Day One of the game’s release. Special attention will be paid to the game’s progression system, hints and tips for taking on the game’s more than 50 different types of enemies, as well as additional details about Marvel’s Avengers’ high-level content.

The WAR TABLE will also dive deeper into the Avengers Initiative, where players hone their heroes to their ultimate versions after they finish the game’s Reassemble story campaign, as well as the game’s first post-launch content season. Minds will be blown and wishes granted as some of the game’s extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes are unveiled, all of which will be made available at no additional cost.

In addition, fans can anticipate several exclusive new videos as well as insight about the design and creation of Marvel’s Avengers. Attentive viewers may also spot hidden details to whet their appetite for future content and announcements.

Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020. Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in the 2020 holiday season. Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Those moving their saves to next-gen consoles will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5 players will be able to play with their friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One.