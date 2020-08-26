The Dark Fantasy ‘3000th Duel: The Wise Ones’ get 1st DLC

Independent games studio NEOPOPCORN Corp release the first DLC of the exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG 3000th Duel, named 3000th Duel: The Wise Ones, on Steam today for free.

In the expanded world of 3000th Duel: The Wise Ones, you’ll have to continue the adventures of a masked hero with no memory through an obscure universe with 150+ new regions and 60 new types of monsters, featuring new equipment and occults, and a new gameplus mode.

“3000th Duel: The Wise Ones is the first expansion of the original 3000th Duel, one of the best selling metroidvanias in the last 12 months” says Kiuk Kim, CEO at Neopopcorn Corp. “This DLC is firstly available on Steam but it will eventually be launched on Switch too”.

Inspired by movie classics such as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 3000th Duel features speedy and exciting battles against monsters of all sizes. Build your character and use different weapons to defeat your enemies and discover something terrifying about your hero’s true identity.

Features

Continue the adventures of a masked hero with no memory.

150+ new regions and 60 new types of monsters

New equipment and occults available.

New gameplus mode included.

Use blade-based, sword-based and lance-based attacks.

Collect Occults spread all over the map to use the Forbidden Magic.

Build each player’s main character into one’s prefered battle type.

Additional Information