Warlords of New York is a major expansion to The Division 2, bringing Agents to the open world of Lower Manhattan to hunt down Aaron Keener and his cadre of rogue Agents. Each boss you take down will give you one of four new Skills, including the explosive Sticky Bomb Launcher you see in this video.

Watch to hear more about the new level cap, new exotic weapons and gear, new endgame progression, and the new Seasons and Leagues coming to The Division 2.