The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – All Roads Lead to the Deadlands

Discover a dangerous and diverse part of Tamriel where ambitious Imperials and stalwart Argonians meet in The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, part of the Gates of Oblivion year-long storyline. Venture from the high walls of Leyawiin to the dauntless wilds of Blackwood and even more sinister realms in this new addition to the Elder Scrolls saga.

Pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood now to begin your adventure immediately in the Base Game or previous Chapters, gain instant access to the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount, and receive additional bonus items at launch. Coming June 8 for PlayStation 4.

