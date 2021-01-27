“The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion” Cinematic Announcement Trailer

Loading...

Fire and ambition come to Tamriel with The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, part of the Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure. Explore the diverse region of Blackwood, gain powerful allies with the new Companions system, and uncover the terrible schemes of Mehrunes Dagon, Daedric Prince of Destruction, 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion!

Pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood now to begin your adventure immediately in the Base Game or previous Chapters, gain instant access to the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount and Nightmare Bear Cub pet (only available now until March 17), and receive additional bonus items at launch.

Coming June 1st for PC/Mac and Stadia and June 8th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.